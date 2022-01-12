Another foreigner was found dead in a jacuzzi in Medellín

In room 301 of the Luxury hotel, in El Poblado, authorities found the lifeless body of a 59-year-old Briton submerged in a jacuzzi. It is the second case of a foreigner found dead in similar circumstances in just one week.

The victim was identified as León Víctor Deán Número, was 59 years old and had a British passport. According to the authorities, the man was living in a house in the village of Santa Elena and some Canadian friends invited him to spend the New Year’s Eve parties at the Luxury, in the company of some women.

The party went on. Until this Tuesday they were drinking liquor and at 3:00 am the companions would have gone to sleep, while the victim was left alone in the jacuzzi. At 9:00 am one of his friends went to pick him up and found him submerged and lifeless.