Another foreigner was found dead in a jacuzzi in Medellín

In room 301 of the Luxury hotel, in El Poblado, authorities found the lifeless body of a 59-year-old Briton submerged in a jacuzzi. It is the second case of a foreigner found dead in similar circumstances in just one week.
The victim was identified as León Víctor Deán Número, was 59 years old and had a British passport. According to the authorities, the man was living in a house in the village of Santa Elena and some Canadian friends invited him to spend the New Year’s Eve parties at the Luxury, in the company of some women.
The party went on. Until this Tuesday they were drinking liquor and at 3:00 am the companions would have gone to sleep, while the victim was left alone in the jacuzzi. At 9:00 am one of his friends went to pick him up and found him submerged and lifeless.
According to the testimony of the hotel manager, León Víctor had a nosebleed when he was half naked.
Just last December 29, also in El Poblado, Víctor Manuel Lacaya, a 39-year-old man of American nationality, was found, completely submerged in a jacuzzi, while two women and a man who accompanied him were found unconscious in the place.
The deceased did not have any visible signs of violence or injuries, and so far it is known that he was an insurance agent for a pharmaceutical firm and that he lived in California (United States).
The real estate agency worker who rented the apartment to the foreigner was the one who notified the authorities. Bottles of alcohol, cigarettes and food were found at the site and, among what most caught the attention of the authorities, they found a bag with a substance that looked like black powder.
Medellín closed last year with 19 foreigners killed in various circumstances. León Víctor is the first of this year, so the Personería has made several calls to articulate efforts between entities and strengthen the tourist dynamics in the city.