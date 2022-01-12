Apple’s screen cleaning cloth is back in stock, this is why it is worth 25 euros

Apple’s cleaning cloth experienced unexpected success last year, delaying their deliveries for several months. Now that we are in January, he has stock again for overnight delivery. And it is worth asking why this controversial “piece of cloth” costs 25 euros.

What is behind the 25 euros of Apple cloth?

A microfiber cloth that is worth 25 euros because it has a little apple.

That is the criticism that could be read regularly in the articles that talked about Apple’s screensaver cloth. Certainly, 25 euros is quite a high price for a simple suede. More when we find other alternatives in places like Mercadona and others much cheaper.

If we look at other apple products, we see how are framed in the high-end of all markets in which it competes. Something that is often called “Apple tax” in reference to the premium that is paid when we compare these products with those of the competition. An extra price that is justified by the value of Apple’s ecosystem, security, updates and other features.





Are we before a disproportionate case of the so-called Apple tax? According to the company, this cloth is “made of a soft, non-abrasive material, […] it leaves the screens of all Apple devices pristine, including those made of nano-textured glass. “This is not just any cloth.

Precisely Apple’s Pro Display XDR includes this finish nanotextured. A very delicate finish, which if not treated properly can be damaged and affect what is displayed on the screen. The iMac can also be configured to include a nanotextured screen, which costs an additional 345 euros (we do not know if the cloth is included with this configuration, something that certainly should).

The cloth is one more option for those who care about taking care of their Apple screens correctly, whose purchase is not mandatory

Cleaning an Apple screen (or any electronics product) it is a very serious matter, because doing it with the wrong products can scratch or damage it. And for a team whose primary interaction is the screen, getting it right is paramount. Does this mean that I should buy this cloth for 25 euros? Not necessarily, unless you want to make sure 100% that you clean your equipment without any risk. There are other alternatives that we have already mentioned and even some apple products are accompanied by their own cloth (I must say that these are of the highest quality).

In the end, this is reminiscent of the eternal debate of buying an iPhone for 1,000 euros and resort to a cheap 2 euro cover in a remote bazaar brought from China. Although such a case will not affect the operation of the iPhone, it can deteriorate quickly compared to other options, whether they are from Apple or not. Should you risk your integrity to save a few euros?