ARod throws a tantrum to buy land in NY

Alex Rodríguez after his MLB career He has become something of a celebrity in the United States beyond his status as a great player. and former New York Yankees. After having a relationship with Jennifer LópezAs a media figure and owner of an NBA team, he appears to be using his celebrity status to gain special favors.

According to information from Mike Rosenstein of NJ Advanced Media, A-Rod paid 10 million dollars for a piece of land in Central Park, New York, which at first they would not have wanted to sell him due to a decision of the board of directors of the cooperative. who owned the land.

Said cooperative agreed to sell said land to the former player after A-Rod himself threw a “tantrum” and even had to “beg” to be sold. Ultimately, the board of directors agreed to Alex Rodríguez’s tantrum to purchase the property.

What Alex Rodríguez bought is a pre-1929 unit with 5 and a half bathrooms and three bedrooms.