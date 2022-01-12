ARod throws a tantrum to buy land in NY

Alex Rodríguez after his MLB career He has become something of a celebrity in the United States beyond his status as a great player. and former New York Yankees. After having a relationship with Jennifer LópezAs a media figure and owner of an NBA team, he appears to be using his celebrity status to gain special favors.
According to information from Mike Rosenstein of NJ Advanced Media, A-Rod paid 10 million dollars for a piece of land in Central Park, New York, which at first they would not have wanted to sell him due to a decision of the board of directors of the cooperative. who owned the land.
Said cooperative agreed to sell said land to the former player after A-Rod himself threw a “tantrum” and even had to “beg” to be sold. Ultimately, the board of directors agreed to Alex Rodríguez’s tantrum to purchase the property.
What Alex Rodríguez bought is a pre-1929 unit with 5 and a half bathrooms and three bedrooms.
Follow us on
Gabriel Delgado
I started as a rookie on Al Bat in early 2018 and I’m going into my third season covering Major League Baseball as a web reporter. I am a fan of the San Francisco Giants, a number one defender of Barry Bonds and a critic of the Los Angeles Dodgers. Fernando Tatis Jr., Juan Soto and Ronald Acuña are the future of baseball, Mike Trout is overrated, and the Astros deserved to be taken away from the World Series for cheating. Besides baseball, I also enjoy soccer, football, basketball, and just about any other game that includes a ball or a ball. I am also an amateur musician, penniless gamer and very nerdy. Graduated in journalism from the University of Guadalajara, I graduated in 2017. Born in the shrimp capital of the world, Escuinapa, Sinaloa. I lived in Australia for a while; i survived giant spiders, tasmanian devils and fought a kangaroo and didn’t die trying.