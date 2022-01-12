Artificial intelligence, an ally to cover electricity demand

January 12, 2022 | 5:00 am

The artificial intelligence could be an ally to help meet the constant increase in demand for electric power; only in Mexico, it is estimated that demand will grow 6.8% in the 2024 compared to 2020, while globally will increase 20% in the 2040. According to data from Wilson Center and of National Electricity System Development Program 2019-2033, China and India they will represent half of the growth in world energy demand. What we are seeing in Europe, China and the United States are huge investments in renewable energy and investments in technological innovation warned Duncan Wood, Wilson Center vice president of strategy and new initiatives.

The artificial intelligence it would provide predictive capabilities through analytical parameters that keep critical assets running at maximum efficiency.

Don’t miss: Deer Park will “force” Pemex to refine lighter crude

In addition, it would make it possible to detect problems, assess risks and address them in real time and provide technicians with mobile support tools.

Per capita increase in electricity

According to projections from the United States Energy Information Administration (EIA for its acronym in English), between 2019 and By 2033, the international average per capita electricity consumption will have an average annual growth rate of 0.6%, with which net generation will grow 1.5%.

Do not stop reading: The farce of green investments

Given this, energy producers are preparing for a world “Post hydrocarbons”, focusing on the hydrogen green, energy storage and in the lithium, since in governments worldwide there is a concern about the climate change and a focus on renewable energy.

The opposite happens in Mexico, since the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) and Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex) are focused on concentrating the risk of investments in a single company, instead of doing them with private ones.

CFE and Pemex are focused on old technologies, and on hydrocarbons. There is no concern in these two companies in terms of environmental governance and regulation.

Wood said.

“Decarbonize the economy”

Artificial intelligence will be a very important tool in the energy sector because with access to more data it will be possible to make better predictions of energy demand, as well as achieve efficiency.

An analysis by the Spanish insurer Aserta, pointed out that artificial intelligence in the energy sector is used to carry out prodictory maintenance tasks that make it possible to find a balance between supply and demand.

The firm considered that artificial intelligence is becoming a fundamental lever in the advance towards decarbonization of the economy.

He stated that the case of electrical networks, It is necessary to analyze data and information in real time, so processing can be faster, more efficient and useful through artificial intelligence.