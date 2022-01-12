Australian journalists insult Novak Djokovic believing TV cameras were off

2022-01-11

Despite having been locked up in a migrant detention center for several days, Djokovic assured that his intention is to play the Open, in which he aspires to win his 21st Grand Slam and thus surpass Roger Federer Y Rafael Nadal .

The world number one and nine-time Australian tournament winner was seen warming up in a gym with his coach Goran ivanisevic before heading to the players’ area and center court, six days before the tournament starts in Melbourne.

The tennis player Novak Djokovic trained this Tuesday at the Australian Open headquarters after your legal victory against deportation , although his participation is pending that the government decides whether to cancel his visa again.

Reporters insult ‘Nole’

On the other hand, a controversial episode emerged in the last hours with the journalists of the Australian Channel 7, Rebecca medern Y Mike love. Both were caught talking about Djokovic before the start of the newscast, unaware that the cameras were on.

The two television presenters came to brand the Serbian tennis player as a scoundrel and a liar. “No matter how you look at all this, Novak Djokovic is a lying scoundrel. It is unfortunate that others support it. You go out and you know you’re positive … I don’t think he was positive. And then he went to Spain. He fell for their lies. I think he will finally get away with it, ”the reporters commented, unaware that they were being filmed by accident.

And the conversation continued: “Most of the people think that he is an idiot and they comment if they were fair with him. That’s a problem, right? I don’t think there’s anything wrong with being sent to an immigration hotel. They justify themselves to people who were on the same line. Their life is not fair, some fly first class, and others … They sent that poor Czech home ”.

The journalists made reference to the case of Renata voracova, which in this sense will request compensation from Tennis Australia.