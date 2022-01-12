Avianca will operate a new route between Cartagena and New York

Avianca announced the entry into operation of seven new routes and the reactivation of two more as of March of this year so that its customers can travel directly and nonstop from Colombia and Costa Rica to destinations in the United States, United Kingdom and Ecuador.

Among the new routes on which the airline will operate are one between Cartagena and New York and another between the capital of Bolívar and Costa Rica, both starting on March 27.

As of March 27, the company will also reactivate the route between Cartagena and Miami.

“In 2021, we set out to inaugurate 50 new routes in the next 3 years and we are getting closer and closer to achieving it. We continue to provide more and better opportunities for point-to-point and nonstop connectivity to our clients to travel to their preferred destinations in America and Europe, at more competitive rates and with a tailored product that allows them to personalize their trip. This is how we combine the best of our 100 years with the practicality of the modern low-cost world ”, said Ana María Copete, Avianca’s Colombia Sales Director.

In 2021, the airline inaugurated 17 routes and its goal is to put 50 routes into operation in three years.