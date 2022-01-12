Barcelona vs. Real Madrid – Game Report – January 12, 2022

(Jordi Blanco, correspondent in Barcelona) – Real Madrid will play the final of the Super Cup after eliminating Barcelona (3-2) in an enormous Classic that showed both the capacity for suffering and merengue resolution as well as growth, courage and determination of a Barça that did not give up at any time, that responded to Benzema’s 1-2 taking a huge risk and that for many minutes subjected a rival to soccer base to whom fortune smiled thanks to his adaptation to the argument of the match.

Madrid won knowing that they had to roll up their sleeves in defense to survive the Barça siege after Ansu Fati’s draw. It was an end of the game and the beginning of extra time in which Xavi’s team commanded with a superiority as evident as allowed by Ancelotti’s, more busy waiting for an error, another, from the rival that would allow them to strike.

And the merengue team gave it thanks to the Barça concession. If Busquets failed at 0-1 and Alves was confused and slow at 1-2, the 1-3 was born from a loss by Dembélé that allowed the supersonic and desperate Madridista exit, which Fede Valverde ended up solving. Barça always wanted … But they couldn’t.

Real Madrid entered the game with greater packaging and control, giving the ball to Barça in a false Barça dominance, with greater possession but without the feeling of danger that Ancelotti’s team did show when they found the possibility of running. Waiting patiently, Madrid came out on the counter, causing short circuits in the containment of a Barça that forced itself to lower its expectations, taking the shock a white color that exploded after 25 minutes.

A magnificent ball steal from Benzema to Busquets, who was too haughty in driving in the center of the field, caused Vinicius’s career, Dani Alves’ slow reaction and Benzema’s forward pass, which the Brazilian took advantage of to enter the area with an advantage over the desperate Araújo, impotent like Ter Stegen to the poisoned shot that opened the scoring.

Touched but not sunk, Barça responded, rebelling against depression, printing more verticality to their game, more speed and preventing the advantage from giving pause to the rival. Thus he arrived relaunched towards the break, with the final prize for Luuk de Jong, who after three dangerous shots found himself with the goal in the least expected play, finishing, on the rebound, a bad rejection of Militao to the center of Dembélé.

THE FOAMING EFFECT OF PEDRI

Barça more encouraged and convinced at the end of the first half, the second began with greater impetus even with the entry of Abde and, above all, Pedri, whose importance, from the outset, was fundamental to explain the almost absolute dominance, azulgrana, in the first minutes.

Up to four shots in five minutes, with a much more offensive possession and a game plan in which the canary emerged as the key, Xavi’s team enjoyed in the first quarter of an hour of the second half, when he more subdued an off-center Madrid and that he dwindled in defense in the best way he could … Until in an incomprehensible way Barça took a step backwards.

It could have been a step back from Barça, a step forward for Madrid or a lack of air in the Barça players but the truth is that Ancelotti’s group suddenly recovered its status and not even the entry of Ansu Fati by Luuk de Jong revolutionized the attack of his team, which suffered a short circuit from which Real would eventually benefit.

A bad coverage of Alves to Mendy ended with the ball at the feet of Benzema, whose electric shot rejected as Ter Stegen could, reaching the ball to Asensio whose low center brushed the goalkeeper to leave the ball dead again at the feet of Karim, whose shot Point-blank from the front of the small area was already impossible to save due to the slow defense of a Barça that, then, yes, received, in the 72nd minute, the goal like a blow.

RESURRECTION

Comfortable and solvent, Madrid seemed to lead the game to a quiet end … But Barça, worthy of its ability to react, did not give up. Nico and Memphis entered, Xavi played it by advancing the team with the departure of Alves and regained the ground his team lost. Until he found the prize.

If Busquets failed in the 0-1, Ansu Fati was right to find the gap to the magnificent center of Jordi Alba to which Mendy and Militao responded confused in the brand, leaving only the young Barça player so that he could finish unmarked, overcome Courtois and return the matched in the most transcendent moment, and seemed definitive, of the crash.

Extra time was reached with Madrid close to drowning and the feeling that the risk taken by Xavi, which had worked to avoid defeat, could lead to a headache in overtime … Although the air remained to be seen that it could be left to Vinicius and a Madrid that used Lucas Vázquez to seek depth but had already lost Modric.

The beginning of the extension was little less than a monologue from Barça. Dominating, firm, combinative and solvent, Xavi’s team dwarfed a Madrid that had to adjust in defense and trust its luck against it, imagining that this rival’s bet could give him some option because from so much attacking and going up he was neglecting his part rear.

And so he gave, as expected, the blow. Barça was so encouraged and convinced that it paid for its audacity in a counter, led by Rodrygo after the loss of Dembélé and sentenced by Fede Valverde, halfway through the first half of extra time and returning the smile to a team that was timid and lucky in equal measure .

Despair

From there he wanted but Barça could no longer. He tried in every way without ever losing his personality. Combining urgently, looking for the extremes, adjusting with patience but colliding with a veteran defense, who left few spaces and determined not to give him more concessions.

Xavi’s team tried desperately, with the freshness of Jutglà and joining him with Dembélé, Ansu, Memphis, Pedri, Nico and whoever was necessary, allowing even cons like the one Rodrygo enjoyed in his search for the miraculous draw … did not arrive.

And Madrid took the ticket to the final.