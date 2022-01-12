Batman explains why he’s leaving Gotham for New York

This change of city will be accompanied by an aesthetic change in the Batman costume

The new Batman, Jace Fox, has established himself as an important character within the pages of Dc comics and in November we already announced that this new Batman would leave the streets of Gotham for New York in his new series I am Batman.

Now the pages of I am batman number 5 have given us an explanation as to why Jace fox decides to move to The Big Apple. In addition, in this story appropriately titled Goodbye Gotham (Goodbye Gotham) we see how this change for the character will mean an evolution and growth for Jace Fox.

The story unfolds after Lucius fox finally see the error in judgment you made in backing a top secret military program called TALOS, in which he, as the owner of Wayne Companies, funded high-tech augmented battle suits and artificial intelligence training for the government.

“Somewhere I went from wanting to protect to wanting to control. And I know you hated me for that, “he says. Lucius fox. «I have wanted so much to be a symbol for this city. Perhaps the most important thing I can do, particularly for black people, is stand up and say that it is okay to ask for help. “

This conversation is an attempt at rapprochement between father and son since they have been estranged for a long time. Later Jace fox He tells him about his future plans as he new batman to your father:

I feel like I finally found a purpose: To commit my life to going to war for justice. As long as I’m in Gotham, I’ll always be the other Batman, or the replacement for Batman, or the replacement for Batman.

This explains why you decide to leave GothamBut why is he going to New York City? The answer is your family. His sister Tam has been in a coma for the past few issues, but wakes up in I Am Batman # 5. While she is currently being treated in a Gotham hospital by top doctors, it turns out that she needs better medical care than that, and it’s something New York City Hospital has.

Lucius fox supports Jace in his decision but asks him to make an aesthetic change to his suit. He wants Jace to get rid of the plate that covers his jaw from his suit. It’s better protection, of course, but also hides the color of your skin. In the words of Lucius himself: