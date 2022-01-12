Betty White’s cause of death revealed

In addition to having worked in “The Golden Girls”, White participated in productions such as “The Proposition”, “Again you?”, “Boston Legal” and “Vacation at sea”. Photo: Courtesy

Betty white, actress known for having played Rose on the series The golden girls, passed away on December 31 at the age of 99. Now the cause of the interpreter’s death has come to light. TMZ has had access to the star’s death certificate, which states that the actress He died of a stroke that he suffered several days before.

The document notes that the star had suffered a stroke six days before passing away. Sources revealed to the publication that “Betty was alert and lucid after the stroke, and he died peacefully while sleeping at home ”. White passed away weeks before his 100th birthday, since on January 17 he would have reached the century of life.

Jeff witjas, representative of the actress, declared to Variety that White was not ill and had been very cautious during the coronavirus pandemic, spending most of her time at home. “Even though Betty was about to turn 100, I thought she would live forever. I will miss her so much. I don’t think Betty was afraid of dying because she always wanted to be with her loving husband, Allen Ludden. She believed that she would be with him again, ”Witjas said in a statement.

In addition to having worked in The Golden Girls, White participated in productions such as The proposition, ¿Again you ?, Boston Legal and Vacations at sea. Her last job dates from 2019 and was as a voice actress on an episode of Forky Ask a Question.