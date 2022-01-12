Bill Manning: “I looked at Transfermarkt for players who had just finished their contract and Lorenzo Insigne was on the list”

Bill Manning, president of Toronto FC revealed that the negotiations for Lorenzo Insigne began after a query he made on the Transfermarkt website, which led the manager of the Canadian team to seek the signing of the Napoli captain.

According to Manning, After Italy’s title in the Eurocup, he went to the Transfermarkt to investigate the Azzurra team who were about to end their contract with their clubs and thus be able to make some approach, the name of Lorenzo Insigne being the first on that list.

“Last summer I went to Transfermarkt and I consulted the list of the Italian National Team that had just won the Eurocup to see which players finished their contract. And Lorenzo Insigne was one of the few who were about to end their contract ”, expressed the leader of Toronto.

Seeing that the Napoli captain would end his contract in June 2022, Bill Manning saw a clear opportunity to start approaches, which triggered the signing of the Neapolitan star who he saw as a great opportunity to bring people closer to the Toronto home games.

“After looking at the list, I started to write down the players that I identified as world class and that I thought would have value in the market and Lorenzo Insigne was the first name on that list. He will be a player that people will want to come to see at the stadium “added.

Manning anticipates more moves in Toronto

After specifying the signing of Lorenzo Insigne, Toronto FC is not letting its guard down and is already thinking of more moves ahead of the 2022 MLS season. Bill Manning himself revealed that in the coming weeks there will be more transfers and assured that by the debut on February 26 the team will be complete.

“We believe there will be a number of important moves over the next few weeks, so before the MLS debut, the team will be complete and will look different from last year, “said the president of the Canadian club.