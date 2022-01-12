Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies: the fall is over and they do not stop rising

The prices of cryptocurrencies begin to rise, after suffering continuous falls. Bitcoin, the most valuable digital currency in the ecosystem, trades at US $ 43,000 and shows signs of recovery.

Ether, the cryptocurrency of the Ethereum smart contract network, rose 5% and is around the US $ 3,200.

Other cryptocurrencies like Binance Coin, Solana, Cardano, Luna, Polkadot, Avalanche, and Polygon are also up 4-10% this Wednesday, January 12.

The 2 factors that drive up the price of Bitcoin

According to an analysis by the Tradingview platform, the price pullback ended and if the trend continues to be bullish, Bitcoin will hit a new all-time high of $ 81,000.

Source: Tradingview.

However, this prediction might not be accurate: experts explain that Bitcoin trading volumes on exchanges are “thin”, therefore, cryptocurrency is not exempt from drastic and unexpected movements up or down.

Source: CryptoQuant

On the other hand, analysts explain that Bitcoin corrections do not affect those market operators who have accumulated the cryptocurrency for several years.; rather, it has a direct impact on those small investors who they sell their assets in a panic and lose money.

Another deciding factor in the price of the cryptocurrency are the miners, which are responsible for generating the blocks that make up the blockchain, adding to each of them a “password” (called hash) that serves to identify each block and introduce all new transactions back into the network.

This mechanism is called “work test” because it requires obligatorily that miners work connected to the blockchain to process each transaction on the network.

On average, miners mine a block every ten minutes and receive a reward of 6.25 bitcoins.

This profit is used by mining companies to cover costs – such as electricity and rent – and to take profits.

However, it was revealed that most miners did not sell a single penny of this bounty in the last two weeks. This means that miners are “liquid” because they prefer to accumulate bitcoins and are speculating with a future rise.