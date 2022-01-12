Bitcoin and cryptocurrency companies prepare to face regulations in the US.

Cryptocurrency companies based in the United States have begun a process of preparation and shielding, given the possible range of regulations that would be deployed in 2022.

In March 2021, CriptoNoticias reported how politicians with tendencies towards bitcoin are being the most sought after by the companies in the field of cryptocurrencies. Showing signs that companies are beginning to prepare for a possible barrage of new regulations.

In an interview with Bloomberg, policy research analyst Owen Tedford noted that 2022 will be a “pretty busy” year on potential new regulations.

Tedford added that regulators, such as the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Commodity Futures Commission, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), the Comptroller of the Currency, and even the Federal Reserve, they could be preparing regulations for the realm of bitcoin and cryptocurrencies.

It should be noted that, for companies, this is nothing new, since, since 2018, according to reports from CriptoNoticias, these organizations have lobbied for regulatory measures to be clarified within the US territory that allow them to operate with peace of mind.

Invest in electoral campaigns

Faced with the landscape looming in the regulatory arena in the United States, companies have chosen to increase their investments in influence within the highest political spheres.

Advertising

At the end of last year it became known that close to more than $ 5 million was spent on lobbying, by companies such as Coinbase and Block (led by Jack Dorsey). Through this practice it is offered monetary support to political sectors within any of the powers of the State, in order to streamline regulatory policies.

Sen. Cynthia Lummis has been one of the most influential in accepting bitcoin in her election campaign and being openly a bitcoiner. Source: Lummis.senate.

In relation to this, the Bloomberg article collects that the CEO of Kraken, Jesse Powell, asked his followers on Twitter who were the most influential politicians who sympathize with bitcoin, in order to make donations to their electoral campaigns.

Despite the endorsements and influences, Tedford comments that crypto companies “seem not to have acquired the same level of expertise” when compared to other industries.

In this section, it is worth noting that cryptocurrency companies are quite new compared to any other industry. This has led to clearer regulations are requiredDue to the fact that very old laws are applied to crypto assets, as was the case of the “Howey Test” dating from 1946.

For now, the regulatory environment, according to Tedford, is one of doubt and preparation. Companies are taking measures both to speed up regulations, so as not to be at a disadvantage compared to other industries.