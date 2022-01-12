Bitcoin Could Smash Highs At 75,000 This Year, Says This Expert By Investing.com



By Laura Sánchez

Investing.com – The price of could nearly double to $ 75,000 this year as more institutional investors will start betting on the world’s most popular cryptocurrency, according to Guido Buehler, CEO of Swiss bank Seba.

“We think the price is going up,” Buehler told CNBC this Wednesday. “Our internal valuation models indicate a price at this time between 50,000 and 75,000. I’m pretty sure we’re going to see that level. The question is always time ”, adds the manager.

After hitting an all-time high of $ 69,000 in November, Bitcoin has lost great value in recent months. Its price fell below 40,000 at some points in the price of last Monday, which placed it near September lows.

Buehler believes that crypto will hit the highs of last year, although he warns that volatility will remain high.

This week’s price drop comes as rising Treasury yields, and the prospect of higher interest rates from the Fed, continue to prompt investors to ditch positions in growth-oriented risk assets.

