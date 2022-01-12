Bitcoin Going to Zero: Which Entrepreneurs “See It Coming” and Why

Today, all cryptocurrencies reach a value of US $ 2,073,425,000,000 Y Bitcoin, the first digital currency in the ecosystem, represents 40% of this total since it has a market capitalization of US $ 825,250,000,000, according to data from Coinmarketcap.

In the last 24 hours, the crypto market moved US $ 93,039,000,000 in purchases and sales of digital currencies, according to the same source.

These figures show the support of investors and the large user base that Bitcoin and the rest of the cryptocurrencies have, however, there are popular figures in the business world who claim that this market is “a bubble waiting to burst.”

For example, Kevin Werbach, a professor at the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania, says that Bitcoin will collapse in the medium term and explain that “When you’re in a bubble, and we are clearly in one right now, it is impossible to think clearly. They are not able to recognize that at some point cryptocurrencies will bottom out.”

Bill gates

Bill gates, the founder of Microsoft, is another one of them. On multiple occasions, the philanthropist and millionaire said that he is against cryptocurrencies and He warned everyone that they shouldn’t invest in them if they don’t have “money to spare.”

“I think people who don’t have that much money to spare. So I’m not a bitcoin fan, and my general thinking would be that if you have less money than Elon, you should probably be careful.”, he alerted promptly.

On the other hand, Richard Brenstein, one of the most famous investors on Wall Street and who stands out for belonging to the “Hall of Fame of Institutional Investors”, argued that “Cryptocurrencies are the biggest financial bubble and scam in history.”

Furthermore, he predicted in public statements that “Bitcoin and the rest of the market could fall as much as 90%”, which would cause millions of users to lose all their digital savings.

This idea that cryptocurrencies could lose a large part of their value is shared even by crypto experts, such as Vitalik Buterin, the creator of Ethereum.

On your visit to Argentina, Buterin said investors “must prepare for the worst” because in the medium term the market “could fall as much as 90%.”

“Everyone must prepare mentally to survive the fall”, The creator of the decentralized network of contracts Ethereum and of the crypto Ether sentenced in the Usina del Arte.

Could Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies be worth $ 0?

Today, the popular cryptocurrency Bitcoin is trading at $ 43,000 and in the case of falling 90%, its price would return to US $ 4,300.

The last big drop that Bitcoin suffered was 73% and it happened in 2017, when the cryptocurrency it had reached an all-time high of $ 13,860 but then dropped to $ 3,689.

At the time, There was a wave of hacks to exchanges and cryptocurrency trading companies and thousands of people suffered millionaire robberies.

In this context, investors sold their portfolios “out of panic” that the same thing would happen to them. This wave of sales put pressure on the cryptocurrency and pushed its price down.

Also, that same year the United States Government denied the creation of a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (an ETF), which impacted on the institutional acceptance of digital currencies.

What is the outlook today? Nowadays, Bitcoin accumulates a 36% drop from its last all-time high of US $ 69,000 but experts assure that “The stakes are high for investors to allow the cryptocurrency to drop to $ 0 and disappear from the financial scene.”

According to sources in the crypto sector, the market would have to suffer a series of unfortunate events for this to happen.

Investors are “comfortable” trading amidst sudden price drops and high volatility in cryptocurrencies for several reasons: On the one hand, it is a poorly regulated market without government control; and on the other hand, it is totally decentralized, that is to say, it does not depend on any traditional entity.