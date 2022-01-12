Black Monday: The head coaches who were fired

Even if layoffs in the NFL began Since Sunday with the end of the employment relationship between Vic Fangio and the Denver Broncos, it is tradition that some head coaches are unemployed the Monday after the end of the regular season.

In a surprising way, the Miami Dolphins fired Brian Flores after his third season with the team. Flores’ last two seasons ended with a winning record (10-6 and 9-8), but it wasn’t enough to make it to the postseason.

The decision was made by team owner Stephen Ross. Through a statement, Ross explained that the decision was made in the interest of improving the team considering which is a young team.

Two from the NFC North

Matt Nagy was fired, along with general manager Ryan Pace, by the Chicago Bears after ending the 2021 season with a loss to the Minnesota Vikings. In four years with the Bears, Nagy posted a 34-31 record in the regular season and 0-2 in the playoffs.

In 2018, his first season at the helm of Chicago, Nagy had 12 wins in the regular season, which were enough to win the NFC North crown and the Coach of the Year award.

Mike Zimmer knew his job was on the brink for a few weeks and the Minnesota Vikings confirmed it. by firing him with general manager Rick Spielman. Zimmer was the head coach of the Vikings for the past eight seasons and says goodbye with a 72-56-1 record in the regular season and 2-3 in the playoffs.

Of the nine coaches Minnesota has had in its history, Zimmer is in third place in terms of wins, behind only the historical Bud Grant and Dennis Green.