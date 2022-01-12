Bob Saget: Police sources reveal possible cause of death of Full House actor

For several weeks, Bob Saget’s death will remain under investigation; However, so far everything indicates that the American actor suffered a medical emergency, such as a heart attack or a stroke.

According to some police sources in charge of the investigation, they point out that the position in which the artist was found and the lack of evidence to support that he used drugs are the main reasons why they consider that his death was due to a failure of your body.

Reports state that Saget was found lying on his back on the bed in his room at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando hotel, and his left arm was on his chest and his right arm at his side, indicating that he could have suffered a heart attack.

In addition, according to information from the TMZ portal, the police analyze the statement that Bob made last week about his fight against Covid-19, since the development of blood clots is one of the complications of the virus.

Due to these reasons, it is still difficult to determine the cause of the death of the artist, so it will be necessary to wait for the forensic doctor to have the toxicology results, which can take between 10 and 12 weeks.

Saget is known to have performed a stand-up show in Jacksonville on Saturday night before traveling to Orlando and subsequently checked into his hotel room at 2:17 a.m.

Later, until 4:00 pm, her body was found with all the lights off and without any signs of trouble overnight.

