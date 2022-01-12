Brazil authorizes the use of the modernized T-27M Tucano as a training aircraft

Brazil has given the green light to the use of T-27M, the new version of the training plane Tucano, for the training of new pilots of the Brazilian Air Force. The Deputy Director of Institute of Industrial Development and Coordination (IFI), Colonel Soracli de Oliveira Silva, signed the Special Initial Flight Permit (PEVI) that allows the use of the T-27M Tucano as a training aircraft for cadets of the Air Force Academy (AFA).

The Aerospace Products Certification Division (CPA) provided advisory services between May 2020 and January 2022 to enable the issuance of the PEVIs for the first four modernized aircraft.

Signature of the PEVI of the T-27M Tucano. Photos: FAB

The modernization of the aircraft brings important benefits in the operational training of the pilots, with the elimination of the cockpits with analog instruments and the introduction of modern digital cockpits (glass cockpit) of the same conceptual type of the first-line aircraft that these newbies much more experienced ones will fly during the operational progression of their career.

The concept Glass Cockpit allows flights and landing approaches based on the position and performance of the satellites, that is, more direct and precise; and also, the sending and receiving of information to air traffic control through the Automatic Dependent Aerial Surveillance System by Broadcasting (ADS-B).

This system consists of a surveillance technology in which an aircraft determines its position through satellite navigation and transmits it periodically to ground stations, allowing it to be monitored by airspace control.

T-27M aircraft delivery

The first four aircraft T-27M modernized were delivered in December 2021, during a military ceremony in which the commander of the Air Force, Carlos de Almeida Baptista Junior, flew one of the aircraft from Guarulhos (SP) to Pirassununga (SP), where the T-27M will be used for training flights.

The FAB commander aboard a T-27M Tucano. Photo: FAB

Performed by technicians and specialists from Lagoa Santa Aeronautical Material Park (PAMA-LS), with the support of the CGeneral Support Command (COMGAP), the Directorate of Aeronautical and War Material (DIRMAB), the Air Force Academy (AFA) and the Institute for Flight Research and Testing (IPEV), the modernization of the aircraft contributes to raising the level of training of Brazilian pilots.