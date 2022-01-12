Brazilian model Valentina Boscardin died of Covid at age 18

His mother, the famous presenter Marcia Boscardin, released the news

The young Brazilian model Valentina boscardin, only 18 years old, died this Sunday, January 9, as a result of complications from Covid. She was hospitalized in Saint Paul And, according to publications from friends, he suffered a thrombosis and pneumonia after contracting coronavirus.

According to his mother, the famous presenter Marcia Boscardin, Valentina was healthy and had received two doses of the Pfizer vaccine. He was part of the renowned agency Ford Model Brazil São Paulo, which confirmed the death of the model to local media.

The last weekend, Marcia boscardin made a heartbreaking post on social media to announce the death of her daughter.

Valentina’s mother mourning the death of her daughter via Instagram

“It is with great pain that I say goodbye to the love of my life. Goodbye, Valentina Boscardin Mendes. May God receive you with open arms. My daughter, I will love you forever. An angel goes up to heaven“The former model and businesswoman posted, who also wrote in the caption of the publication: “Speechless”.

His health condition worsened last Thursday, January 6, according to local media. Marcia boscardin He also thanked the support of fans and friends on his account Instagram.

The journalist Felipeh Campos, a friend of the family, said that Valentina was the victim of a thrombosis while she was hospitalized. “The daughter of the beloved model and businesswoman Marcia Boscardin, died this weekend, at the age of 18 and a victim of a thrombosis after catching coronavirus“He communicated in a message he shared on his Instagram account.

Marcia boscardin modeling for one of the brands I worked for

“Valentina was on the rise and ready to embark on an international career, what a sadness. She was immunized with both doses of Pfizer. Just rest Valentina“Added the journalist.

The young woman was following in her mother’s footsteps. Before working as a presenter, Marcia boscardin modeled for brands like Givenchy, Christian Dior, Valentino and Armani.

After starting her modeling career at age 16, Marcia boscardin He specialized in advertising and hosted the MTV Brasil program “Al Dente” during the 1990s. She also worked as a broadcaster and reporter on shows hosted by Amaury Jr., where she used to interview celebrities at entertainment industry parties.

The former model also dedicated herself to acting, her work includes television “Sai de Baixo”, from TV Globo, and in the soap opera “Louca Paixão”, transmitted by RecordTV in 1999. He also presented the program “Fashion Style”, in Fashion TV. Recently, the businesswoman created a YouTube channel to promote interviews and other content.

Valentina used to showcase her modeling work and international travels in posts on her Instagram profile. His last post on said social network was on December 19. The young woman shared a photograph of her posing on a beach in Rio de Janeiro.