BTC, ETH and DOGE rally after Powell’s speech

4 min of reading

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and major currencies were trading higher Tuesday night, on a day when the global cryptocurrency market capitalization rose 3.45% to nearly $ 2 trillion.

What has happened

The apex cryptocurrency advanced 2.3% to $ 42,722.78 over the course of 24 hours. BTC is down 7.55% over a seven-day tracking period.

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) was up 5.3% to $ 3,233.88 over the course of 24 hours. During the week, it has plummeted 15%.

Cryptocurrency meme Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) was trading 7.3% higher at $ 0.15 after a 24-hour tracking period. In the last seven days, it is down 8.95%.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) advanced 4% to $ 0.000028 in 24 hours. In a period of seven days, it has fallen by 15.2%.

The coins that benefited the most in the course of 24 hours were Oasis Network (ROSE), Polygon (MATIC), NEAR Protocol Y Fantom (FTM), according to data from CoinMarketCap.

ROSE soared 27.8% to $ 0.424, MATIC was up 13.77% to $ 2.35, NEAR rallied 14.9% to $ 17.96 and FTM gained 9.8% to establish at $ 2.43.

Because it is important

A normalized supply chain could mitigate inflation in 2022, according to testimony from the chairman of the Federal Reserve, Jerome powell, at his confirmation hearing on Tuesday. Powell said the era of low interest rates is likely to be here to stay.

“We have been and probably will continue to be in an era of very low interest rates.”

Cryptocurrencies have shown volatility since mid-December, when the minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) gave indications that in 2022 there would be 3 rate hikes.

Edward moya, Senior Market Analyst at OANDA, referenced the volatility of Bitcoin during Powell’s speech.

“The trajectory of inflation could lead to faster rate hikes and an earlier start to balance sheet reduction. That could be bearish in the short term for risk assets like cryptocurrencies, but stocks are likely to be hit the hardest, ”Moya said in an emailed note.

A key indicator, the Exit Spent Profit Ratio (SOPR), which provides traders traders Information on profit and loss for a given period of time has fallen below 1.

Adjusted Bitcoin SOPR – Courtesy of CryptoQuant

It is a sign that, on average, Bitcoin that moved in one day sold at a loss, according to Maartunn, analyst of CryptoQuant. The analyst said similar behavior was observed in May, when the market continued to sell at a loss for an extended period of time.

Zhu Su, the CEO of Three Arrow Capitals, which is based in Singapore, tweeted a graph that tracked the entity-adjusted idle flow of Bitcoin. This metric is the ratio of current market capitalization to annualized dollar idle value. It can be used to determine the bullish or bearish trends of the apex currency.

Dormancy flow buy signal on $ BTC, very rare, only six times in history pic.twitter.com/eNU5lY9sOH – Zhu Su (@zhusu) January 11, 2022

There are capitalists waiting to access Bitcoin, but they are waiting for the risk to subside, according to Moya, an analyst at OANDA.

“There is still a significant amount of money on the sidelines waiting to buy Bitcoin, but many traders cryptocurrency companies are following a wait-and-see approach if a series of potential bearish crossover patterns trigger a sell-off. “

Meanwhile, gas used per transaction at GWEI rose to 188 points, which is the highest level since October 27, according to a tweet from Santiment, the financial market data and content platform.

Santiment noted that while average dollar rates are “more modest,” they are also starting to rise.

#Ethereum‘s price dipped to $ 2.93k Tuesday, and gas used in #GWEI per transaction spiked up to 188, the highest level since October 27th. Average fees (in USD) are more modest, but beginning to rise, currently sitting at $ 23 per transaction. https://t.co/fW3me9fgyq pic.twitter.com/sRotORxR1E – Santiment (@santimentfeed) January 11, 2022

Next, we recommend you read: Block to develop a new Bitcoin mining microchip