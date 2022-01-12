CABEI approves financing to Cuba to support the fight against COVID-19 ›Cuba› Granma

With the aim of strengthening capacities in the development and production of medicines, medical equipment, diagnostics and vaccines to combat COVID-19, the Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI) approved a first financing to Cuba, for 46.7 million euros, the institution reported on its website.

CABEI highlighted that the project will benefit more than 11 million people, through the production of 200 million vaccines against COVID-19.

Dante Mossi, CABEI executive president, celebrated “this first approval of the Republic of Cuba, which we hope will be the first of many. This operation, in particular, will contribute to face the health crisis through the development of vaccines that reduce the risk of people being infected by the virus and will also contribute to the economic reactivation of the country.

The loan also includes the strengthening of the productive infrastructure of the Cuban biopharmaceutical industry, which allows a greater production of injectable antibiotics, parenteral solutions (serums), generic and biosimilar drugs, diagnostics, medical equipment and specific vaccines against COVID- 19, as well as the acquisition of supplies and medical protection material to prevent contagion, the note said.

The Project – he added – will be executed by the United Nations Development Program, which will carry out the procurement, in accordance with its policies and regulations.