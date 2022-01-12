Camila Cabello poses on a yacht, showing off her curves in a string minibikini

For two months (and after ending her relationship with the singer Shawn mendes) Camila Cabello has been seen alone in her Instagram posts, but not for that reason it has looked less sexy. The artist earned more than two million likes for some photographs in which she poses on a yacht, showing off her curves in a string minibikini. The message he wrote next to the images was: “I did not publish photos because I was living life, but I was in the DOMINICAN REPUBLIC.”

The beautiful Cabello traveled to Montana to spend the first days of 2022, letting himself be seen riding a horse and in a restaurant. All of this is part of a transitional period in his life, before returning to work on his new projects.

This year Camila Cabello will release a new album, and she made it known in the message with which she complemented another of the images that show her during her vacation in the Dominican Republic: “Happy New Year! I can’t wait to give you my / our next album, Familia in 2022 🏄‍♀️ ”.

