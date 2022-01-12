Caracas survives by defeating Navegantes del Magallanes

The Caracas Lions managed to survive another day in the round robin of Venezuelan baseball after coming back against Navegantes del Magellan in the seventh inning and beat them 6-3 in the day of this Tuesday.

The Venezuelan Professional Baseball League (LVBP) reported that six of the 14 hits connected by the long-haired ones came in the seventh inning. With this triumph, Caracas has a record of three games won and nine losses in the postseason. Although the victory allowed them to survive another day, the team is still in last place in the standings. The citizens of the capital are doing everything possible to avoid elimination.

In the match, the performances of Carlos Quevedo, who made his first start since October 29, and José Flores, who entered after the first play of the match.

Quevedo dismantled the rivals throughout five innings, while Flores, for his part, tied 3-2 with pair of RBIs and one scored.

After the day of this Tuesday Lions (3-9) will receive Lara this Wednesday in Caracas. While Magellan (7-5), Still in second place in the table like Cardenales de Lara, he will return to Valencia to face Tigres de Aragua.

Cardinals lose advantage

On the day, in addition, Caribs of Anzoátegui won 5-2 a Lara Cardinals after scoring three runs at the start of the seventh inning. With the victory, the tribe went 8-4 in the round robin, while the Cardinals and Navigators battle for second place to a game behind the leading team.

At the match, Jean Toledo (1-1), third of six aboriginal arms, rose with the triumph. He was followed by Henry Centeno, Lester Oliveros and Esteban Haro, who crushed the attempts of the red birds by reacting in the last third of the challenge.

The defeat was for Luis Madero (1-1), who in the sixth act came to rescue starter Alfredo Simón, was shaken with the decisive scoring trio of the seventh inning. Jean Machí and Yapson Gómez contained the Tribe in the rest of the actions.

