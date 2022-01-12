Carmelo Anthony accepts Lakers-Buccaneers comparison

LOS ANGELES – Before the Lakers had an official practice this season, let alone played a game, LeBron James told his teammates that they reminded him of another group of veterans led by an aging legend: the Tampa Bay Buccaneers of Tom Brady.

The Brady Bucs lost their first game together in the quarterback’s first season away from the New England Patriots and were 7-5 overall before they caught fire. After winning its last four games of the regular season, Tampa Bay was 4-0 in the postseason, culminating in a 31-9 victory in Super Bowl LV over favorites Kansas City Chiefs.

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

James believed the Lakers, who traded Russell Westbrook in the offseason and added a handful of accomplished veterans like Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard, DeAndre Jordan and Trevor Ariza to the mix, would be ready for a similar journey.

During a voluntary player minicamp organized by players in Las Vegas in September, James shared the prediction with his new teammates.

Anthony, after the Lakers’ practice on Tuesday, said it was a fitting comparison.

“Just from the point of view of starting slow and having new guys on the team. New system. Guys trying to figure it out, guys trying to figure out how to play with LeBron and [Anthony Davis] and now bringing in Russ and now everyone figuring out what their role is, “he told reporters in a video conference.” And what made him beautiful for the Bucs is that once he joined, he joined and you saw what happened to that”.

The Lakers reached the middle of the season Sunday when they lost 127-119 to the Memphis Grizzlies in a game in which they trailed as many as 29 points. At 21-20, LA is currently the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference.

“It was just preparing for whatever happens, whatever comes next,” Anthony said. “I think we were, I don’t mean prepared for those moments [difíciles] and those moments mentally and emotionally, but yeah, those were conversations that were happening. “

Lakers backup guard Wayne Ellington said James’ Tampa Bay example has been something he has relied on for confidence as the Lakers have taken his bumps.

“Everybody was like, ‘Oh no!’ And suddenly, [los Buccaneers] they took a step at the right time. They ended up winning everything, “Ellington said.” And that’s one of the things I always come back to, when you see how our season is going so far. And keep being positive and professional, man. “

“Understand that this can turn in the right direction quite quickly for us.”

Follow all the action from the 2021-22 NBA season through ESPN’s family of channels, including ESPN Deportes and ESPN3. Wednesday January 12

• Mavericks vs. Knicks, 7:30 pm ET

• Nets vs Bulls, 10:00 pm ET Friday january 14

• Warriors at Bulls, 7:30 pm ET

• Mavericks at Grizzlies, 10 pm ET

LA has a relatively easy week with just two games on the schedule: in Sacramento on Wednesday and in Denver on Friday.

It will give Davis (left knee MCL sprain) and Kendrick Nunn (right knee bone bruise) more time to continue rehab without missing as much game action.

The Lakers are expected to release an update on Davis’ injury on Friday, marking four weeks since he was injured when Minnesota’s Jaden McDaniels fell on him. Nunn, who has missed the entire season, is expected to return to the lineup before the end of January, sources told ESPN.

In a matter of weeks, the Lakers could be completely healthy for the first time all season, with two and a half months before the postseason to build a run, just as the Bucs did.

“It’s a great comparison. It’s something we look forward to. We heard it, we heard it. It’s a great comparison,” Anthony said. “I don’t think it’s something we think about on a daily basis. We just have some kind of analogy to compare it to, and what better team and what better situation to compare it to than what the Bucs did last year?”