Carolina Castillo is recognized in New York … did they mistake her for a Mexican actress?

Since a few days, Carolina Castillo with her husband Paul Brunstein they traveled to U.S, specifically to New York to enjoy a honeymoon.

The couple has traveled important points of the Big Apple and have enjoyed the gastronomy, but it was in one of these moments, when they recognized the presenter and asked her if she appeared in the TV.

She said that a waiter told her: “Hey, you’re on TV” … she replied: “Yes, but in Panama.”

He tells her: “no, no, you act in Mexican novels“. To which she laughed and said:” I would love to chat, but I think you are confused ha ha ha … (only those who saw 100 days to fall in love will understand “.

Carolina started the year on the right foot. And he assured that 2021 was a year full of emotions: “I did not miss anyone else in the family, I grew up professionally and married the love of my life.”

“2021 you tried to level the blow of 2020 and I thank you very much. Thank you for being here, I wish you a beautiful new year and above all with a lot of health that with that everything is resolved, “he added.