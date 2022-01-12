Celia Lora shows off her attributes with a hot photo dressed as a cowboy

The model and influencer Celia Lora, a former member of Acapulco Shore, raised the temperature of her followers on social networks by showing off her attributes with a fiery photograph disguised as a “cowgirl”, which left everyone with their mouths open.

On this occasion, Celia Lora shared this photo on her official Instagram account, quickly adding more than 100,000 likes and thousands of comments from her followers and colleagues in a few hours.

This controversial Mexican model and influencer is the daughter of the famous singer Alex Lora, founder of the historic rock group “El Tri”, for which they have always been linked to the world of entertainment with various controversies.

Celia Lora is the daughter of she was part of the popular MTV reality show Acapulco Shore, where with her great beauty and physical attractiveness, she won the affection of thousands of viewers who follow her career on social networks.