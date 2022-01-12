CHINESE HOROSCOPE: How the sign of the PIG will fare in love, work and health this 2022

Like every beginning of the year, people get mentalized so that in the 12 months that are about to be taken, they do well in different areas, be it money, health and even love. However, they also approach the predictions of horoscopes, which give them an idea of ​​how they will fare, in this case, Chinese is also highly consulted; Next we will talk about how the sign of the pig will fare for this year 2022.

As many of you already know, the Chinese New Year begins on February 1, a fact for which your horoscope is very different from the one we know; It is divided into 12 annual cycles of animals: rat, ox, tiger, rabbit, dragon, snake, horse, goat, monkey, rooster, dog and pig.

To find out if you belong to the sign of the chubby little animal you should consult a table with the years corresponding to your birth, but so that you don’t go too far here we leave them for you: 1927, 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999 and 2011.

The Chinese horoscope is divided into 12 annual cycles (Photo: Special)

What are the predictions for the sign of the pig?

To begin with, it is necessary to explain that this 2022 has the Tiger as its spearhead, which will affect the rest of the signs due to its personality. Now, the pig is a symbol of wealth, happiness and honesty for Chinese culture, so great things are expected for those born under this sign.

According to the Chinese horoscope for this 2022, the pigs will have great changes in their workplaces or, they could even change to a better position; however, it will not be easy. In this case, it is recommended that they open their eyes wide to the opportunities and doors that will open before them.

One of the most frequently asked questions is precisely love. In this case, pigs in a relationship are advised to prepare, as it could be the year they take the next step. Singles, meanwhile, will cease to be. As for the married, great discussions are looming, something that could not end very well.

Another of the most popular consultations is health, especially due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Far from that, some discomforts are glimpsed, so it is recommended to have medical consultations and attend the indications.

KEEP READING:

Who is Sergio Bonilla, the supposed boyfriend of Itatí Cantoral?

This is the correct way to use the mask and which ones protect you better than the Omicron variant | VIDEO

Silvia Pinal says she is fine after being free from Covid-19: “I have many things to do” | VIDEO