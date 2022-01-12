Chucky Lozano and David Ospina are paralyzed in Napoli due to imminent offer from Real Madrid

Chucky Lozano and David Ospina received surprising news about the imminent offer from Real Madrid.

Chucky Lozano and David Ospina received a shocking news from Real Madrid before a possible departure from Napoli for the following season in Serie A to continue their football careers.

On the one hand, the Mexican soccer player was singled out by the board of directors of the southern Italian institution for the possibility of placing him as a player to be sold for his large salary that absorbs a large portion of the wage bill.

On the other hand, the Colombian goalkeeper is in the orbit of a series of teams that are looking for a hierarchical personality to be a guarantee in the goal before the transfer market ends.

Given this situation, from the sports media Mundo Deportivo pointed out that the Merengue institution placed its attention on one of the two footballers to reinforce the staff trained by Carlo Ancelotti.

The former Arsenal is on the list of players to reinforce the White House squad so that he becomes the replacement for Thibaut Courtois for the remainder of the season for the matches for the cups and local tournament and in the Champions League. League.

In this way, David Ospina became the main target to leave Napoli, while Chucky Lozano will have to wait for another of the teams to show interest in his services.