Club León: They approach the offer for Byron Castillo in Ecuador

In recent hours it has emerged that interest in the Ecuadorian Byron Castle has grown, presumably by Group Pachuca and therefore by the Club Lion.

Ecuadorian media published statements of Charles Alfaro, president of the Barcelona from Guayaquil, club to which Castillo still belongs, who highlighted:

Byron Castillo is a very important heritage of Barcelona and we try to give it the value it deserves, and I insist, in the last hours the proposal has been improved and is under analysis. This situation is closer to what is proposed by the board of directors ”.

And it is that close to six million dollars is what the club originally asked for, but the Ecuadorian media confirm that the offer was close to three million, a situation that would have made the board of the yellow club think.

Byron Castillo.



“Barcelona SC has been a club in need, more than normal. There are economic and financial emergencies that we have been able to handle, we have been able to resist, we have been able to take care of them, we have been able to honor them without having to raffle off our assets ”, added the president.