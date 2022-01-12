Competitive advantage debate reopens: transgender swimmer Lia Thomas is defeated by another in the process of transition from woman to man

The controversy generated weeks ago by Thomas has been put on the table again with Iszac Henig, who publicly declared himself a transgender man in the middle of last year, but has not yet undergone hormonal treatment.

Lia Thomas, the transgender swimmer who has raised controversy for the enormous number of records she has broken since she began competing in the female category, was defeated in two events by Iszac Henig, a swimmer in the process of transition from woman to man.

The two athletes met last Saturday at the Ivy League sports conference of the US National University Sports Association (NCAA) in Philadelphia. Thomas, from the University of Pennsylvania, and Hening, representing Yale University, met in the women’s 100 and 400 free yards, where the latter emerged victorious. In addition, he set a 50-yard record in the same category. Nonetheless, Lia had victories in the 200 and 500 free yards.

Hening, 20, publicly declared himself a transgender man in the middle of last year and underwent superior gender-affirming surgery to modify his chest to achieve a masculine look. However, she delayed the start of her testosterone treatment in order to continue to be part of the Yale women’s team, allowing her to compete last weekend. Under NCAA regulations, hormone replacement therapy would have prevented him.

“As a student athlete, coming out as a trans boy put me in a weird position. I could start with hormones to align myself more, or wait, transition socially, and continue competing on a women’s swim team. I settled on the latter, “Iszac said in a June interview for The New York Times.

Hening’s case has once again brought to the table the debate of the competitive advantage of transgender athletes, which had already made the news last month because of the several records of Thomas, who had competed before transitioning for three years.

With the results of this latest competition, the parents of some swimmers reiterated their dissatisfaction with the participation of transgender athletes and made a new call to the NCAA to take action. “A man just crushed the women’s team,” one of them complained speaking to the Daily Mail.

The controversy generated weeks ago by Thomas even led a group of parents of some members of the women’s swimming team at the University of Pennsylvania to draft a petition to change the rules that allow trans women to compete in women’s competitions.

According to the British newspaper, several of Thomas’s teammates had considered boycotting Saturday’s event for their participation last week, but were concerned about being labeled transphobic and ending up expelled from the Ivy League championship in February. Meanwhile, last Thursday the University of Pennsylvania and the Ivy League they reaffirmed publicly supporting Thomas, noting that he has followed NCAA guidelines and therefore “will continue to represent the women’s swimming team in competition this season.”