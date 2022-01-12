Couple who breached the Traveler’s Declaration is exposed to six months in prison or a fine of up to $ 5,000

The couple who did not fill out the Traveler Declaration when they arrived on January 2 at the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport is exposed to six months in prison or fines of up to $ 5,000, confirmed the director of the Office of Investigations of the Health Department, Jesus Hernandez.

The final penalty will be stipulated by a court. For now Zulma Figueroa Córdoba, 53 years old, Y Luis Angel Columbus, 44, must provide a bond of $ 20,000 ($ 10,000 for each one) imposed yesterday by Judge Wilfredo Viera Garcés, of the Carolina Court, after finding cause for arrest for violation of article 246 of the Penal Code, which criminalizes less serious obstruction of the work of an official.

“Yesterday we complied with the arrest warrant that the judge gave us as a guideline. They are in custody and will be taken to court. The judge will determine if they accept a bail reduction or if they must pay $ 10,000, which is the amount that was imposed on each one “Hernández indicated to The new day in telephone interview.

The couple was arrested last night after more than two hours of negotiation after they barricaded themselves with their three children – 15, 18 and 20 years old – inside a minivan in Caguas.

Hernández reserved the detail of in which court the couple will be prosecuted and where they remain detained after the attacks that took place yesterday by several citizens who occupied the area – where the marriage was entrenched – they became hostile against the press and prevented work from a photojournalist from The new day.

A married couple accused of leaving the Luis Muñoz Marín international airport without filling out the mandatory declaration on COVID-19 was locked in a car with minors for over two hours. (Alexis Cedeño)

A negotiator tried to get Zulma Figueroa and Luis Ángel Colón to cooperate with the authorities and get out of a red mini van. (Alexis Cedeño)

The events occurred when personnel from the Police Bureau and the Health Department arrived in Caguas to serve out an arrest warrant against the marriage after not appearing this afternoon for a hearing scheduled in the Carolina Court of First Instance. (Alexis Cedeño)

A judge set them a bond of $ 10,000. (Alexis Cedeño)

Zulma Figueroa’s brother with lawyer Axel Concepción Acosta. (Alexis Cedeño)

The process against Figueroa Córdoba and Colón began when the woman refused to fill out the Traveler’s Declaration when she arrived on the island with her family on January 2 from a flight from Miami, Florida.

“These people refuse to complete what is known as the Travel Declaration or Traveler’s Declaration, then they decide to leave the airport and that’s when we come to know and immediately go to the residence of the lady to attend to the matter and what we achieve it was the refusal (to fill out the documents), again “Hernández said.

What is the Traveler Declaration?

The COVID-19 Alert Traveler Statement is a document designed by Salud, and ordered through Executive Order 2021-037, which requires that all passengers from any United States territory or international destination must fill out a questionnaire with questions about their health status, destination of origin, number of flight, age, residence, among other details.

In addition, the document requires attaching a photo of the vaccination card against COVID-19 and a detection test for the virus with a negative result (it can be antigens or PCR).

“In the aforementioned declaration, the passenger will attest, under oath, that he will comply with the orders imposed with regard to his behavior during his period of stay,” reads the executive order.

Any non-compliance with the provisions -including the refusal to fill out the questionnaire or post false information- can be processed through the Puerto Rico Penal Code.

Hernández confirmed that the first intervention with the couple at their residence occurred on January 3. At that time, they were informed that they should complete the traveler’s statement, and that obstruction charges would be filed against them.

The next intervention, according to Hernández, occurred on January 5 when the couple received a summons to attend the Carolina Court yesterday, January 11, for a hearing against them. Hernández confirmed that neither of the two interventions were answered or accepted by the couple, who did not go to court yesterday either.

However, the judge held the hearing in the absence of both and found cause for arrest for the aforementioned article after determining that the State used multiple resources to find them and try to make them comply with the guidelines, but they refused.

“My work team has been present with this family, giving them all the necessary resources (epidemiologists, taking tests), but they always refused on multiple occasions. For this reason, the honorable judge made that determination “Hernández said.

“People have to understand that there are rules that we have to follow. As we travel to other countries and give all the information they require, because there must be the same cooperation in this pressing interest that the State has and that is health, “he added.

The Figueroa Córdoba y Colón case was presented to the court by the prosecutor Iliana Martinez and the Office of Investigations of the Department of Health.

The agency has criminally prosecuted about 10 people for failing to comply with the executive order. However, Hernández insisted that it is the first time they have come across a case as complex as this for non-compliance.