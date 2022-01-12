COVID-19: Health reports 28 new deaths and 873 hospitalizations

The Health Department reported today, Wednesday, 28 new deaths from COVID-19, which brought the accumulated total in this line in Puerto Rico to 3,421.

Through a tweet, the agency broke down that eight of the deceased were not vaccinated, 11 were only vaccinated with two doses, and the remaining four were vaccinated and had received their booster dose.

However, the agency indicated that all victims of the virus had pre-existing health conditions and their ages ranged from 46 to 91 years.

The demographics of deaths and the dates they occurred will be reported in the full Health report, which will be released at noon.

On the other hand, Health reported that hospitalizations for the virus increased to 873, a figure that had never been reported on the island.

Of the total hospitalized, the agency detailed that there are 773 adults and 100 pediatric patients. The total number of pediatric patients hospitalized for COVID-19 is an unprecedented number.

The main official of Health epidemiology, Melissa Marzán pointed out today that one of the projections indicates that the number of hospitalizations will reach 1,100 patients by this Saturday. “In terms of hospital occupancy in general, right now Puerto Rico is close to 55.56 percent,” he said in an interview with Radio Isla (1320).

For Marzán, the government’s priority should be to accelerate the fall in cases, at a time when experts perceive that the positivity rate has slowed, and before the next start of classes scheduled for January 24. For this, he recommended the limitation to 50% of the capacity in all places that gather people, not only in restaurants.

On the other hand, the Health COVID-19 Data BioPortal shows that it is facing technical problems in its positivity rate window, so this newspaper will report the percentage in this line at noon, once the full report is published.

The breakdown of intensive patients, average cases, vaccination data and demographics of deaths will be published at noon.