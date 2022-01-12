Covid vaccine: Chile becomes the first country in Latin America to apply the fourth dose (and the second in the world after Israel)

As of this Monday, immunocompromised people over 12 years of age will be able to receive the fourth dose of the vaccine against covid-19 in Chile.

And in February all people over 55 who received the third dose of the vaccine six months ago will be able to access it.

In this way Chile becomes in the first country in Latin America, and the second in the world -After Israel- which applies a fourth dose in the process of vaccination against covid.

This was announced on January 6 by President Sebastián Piñera during his daily balance of the pandemic.

