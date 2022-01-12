Cristy Solís: the secrets of the mansion she shares with her husband Marco Antonio

Cristy Solis 50 years old is the wife of the Mexican singer Marco Antonio Solis and together they have been married for more than three decades. The blonde is all the rage on social networks like her two daughters Alison and Marla and between them they accumulate millions of followers from all latitudes who closely follow their lives.

Cristy Solís. Source: Terra file

Cristy Solis shares in his feed photos of the best looks, his exercise routines, his trips and his work days at the Solís mansion, the exclusive hotel that the family has in the town of Morelia in Mexico and that the wife of Marco Antonio Solis is in charge of managing.

Cristy Solís. Source: instagram @cristy_solis

The truth is Cristy Solis He lived with his family for a time in that exclusive property but when they decided to open it to the public and turn it into a business they moved to a house in an eccentric, reserved and famous area, in the state of California, in the United States.

The details about its interior are unknown since both Cristy Solis like her daughters Marla, Alison and her husband Marco Antonio They are very careful when publishing photos on the networks with the characteristics of the home. They also travel constantly so they do not inhabit it 365 days a year.

Cristy Solís. Source: instagram @cristy_solis

One of the conditions that the house of Marco Antonio and Cristy Solís in California it is an exclusive security system that has no flaws or way of being hacked. Apparently the family is a neighbor of other great artists such as Eugenio Derbez, Jaime Camil, Omar Chaparro and Mauricio Ochmann.