Cuban journalists in El Salvador, their location unknown

El Salvador welcomes two Cuban journalists 1:51

(CNN Spanish) – Cuban journalists Héctor Valdés and Esteban Rodríguez have not been able to be located by the authorities of El Salvador, the General Directorate of Migration and Foreigners reported in a statement.

According to Migration of El Salvador, Valdés and Rodríguez requested refuge before the Commission for the Determination of Refugees and had a hearing scheduled for this Monday, but did not appear. They also did not do so on Tuesday, so the process was closed, the statement added.

The authorities of El Salvador explained that they tried to place them in the accommodation offered by the government while the process lasted, without success. They say they do not know your current location.

Valdés and Rodríguez, reporters for ADN Cuba, entered El Salvador on January 5 after being stranded for several hours at the San Óscar Arnulfo Romero y Galdámez international airport in San Salvador. The immigration authorities granted them a special permit because they explained that Cuba had forced them to leave the island and that Nicaragua, their final destination, denied them entry.

Both Cuba and Nicaragua did not respond to CNN’s request for comment last week regarding the report made by journalists. CNN again sent a request to the embassies of the two countries in the United States on Tuesday.

The US embassy said on social media that the communicators were exiled.