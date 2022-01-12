David Sassoli, President of the European Parliament, dies at 65

David Sassoli’s legacy in the European Parliament 2:42

(CNN) – The President of the European Parliament, David sassoli, died in Italy, according to a tweet from his spokesman published early Tuesday local time.

“@EP_President David Sassoli passed away at 1:15 am on January 11 at the CRO in Aviano (PN), Italy, where he was hospitalized. The date and place of the funeral will be communicated in the next few hours,” the spokesperson wrote. Roberto Cuillo.

On Monday, Cuillo said that Sassoli had been hospitalized in Italy since December 26 due to a serious complication related to a dysfunction of his immune system.

David Sassoli, a center-left Italian politician, was also treated at a French hospital for pneumonia in September, Reuters reported, citing his office.

Sassoli, 65, has been speaker of the 705-seat parliament since 2019. His term was due to end this month and he was not expected to seek a second term, according to Reuters.

Due to illness, David Sassoli was unable to chair the Strasbourg-based parliament in recent weeks and missed the European Commission’s annual state of the union event in September.

With information from Reuters