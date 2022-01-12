Deadly fire in NYC shows door failure during these types of tragedies – NBC New York (47)

What you should know At least 17 people died and many others are still fighting for their lives after a fire caused by a failed portable electric heater. The incident occurred Sunday in a 19-story building in the Bronx. The coroner confirmed that the cause of death for all the victims was smoke inhalation.

Smoke alarms went off, but apparently many were not paying attention because there were frequent false alarms. Authorities noted that most of the deaths were people found dead in corridors due to smoke inhalation.

The fire was the deadliest in New York City since 1990, when 87 people died in a fire at the social club. Happy land, also in the Bronx. The county was also home to a deadly apartment fire in 2017 that killed 13 and a 2007 fire, also started by a space heater, that killed nine.

First glimpses inside the charred Bronx apartment building, where 17 people died in a fire Sunday, showed burned remains and blackened hallways filling with smoke as people desperately tried to escape.

The medical examiner’s office confirmed Tuesday that the cause of death for all fire victims was smoke inhalation and that the manner of death was an accident.

Photos of the interior of the unit where the fire is said to have started show all of the living space destroyed, the skeleton of the structure exposed and broken with a blown out window.

Through a partially knocked down wall, another room can be seen, but instead of walls blackened by fire and smoke, there are walls painted white, a sign that the fire retardant material within the walls was effective in stopping the spread. of the fire and perhaps it could have mitigated the tragedy if the door had been closed.

Failure to close the door when escaping a fire makes flames and smoke spread more easily, thus increasing the magnitude of the loss.

However, the rising smoke escaped from the apartment and turned the corridors of the 19-story building on 181th Street into clouds of ash that drowned the lives of most of the people who died in the fire.

That apartment door should have closed itself according to city code and fire safety protocol, but it didn’t, Fire Commissioner Dan Nigro said Monday. Instead, the door remained ajar after the unit’s tenants escaped.

Glenn Corbett, a fire science professor at John Jay College in New York City, said closed doors are vital to containing fire and smoke, especially in buildings that do not have automatic sprinkler systems.

“It is quite remarkable that a door failure can cause the number of deaths that we had here, but that is the reality,” Corbett said. “That door played a critical role in allowing the fire to spread and the smoke and heat to spread vertically through the building.”

There was a smoke alarm that worked. Many heard loud smoke alarms in the huge apartment building that deadly day. They thought they were false alarms.

A similar problem happened with a door on the 15th floor. They were both fully open even though they should have closed automatically. It was unclear if there was a malfunction or if the automatic closing mechanism had been manually disabled.

As for the other fire doors throughout the building, the I-Team found that, in March 2017, an HPD inspector issued a violation and ordered the building to “fix and make the doors self-close … near the third-floor hallway stairs.”

It was unclear if the doors the inspectors were referring to were one of the open doors that allowed smoke to pass through the building.

A spokesperson for the building’s owner said that all of the building’s doors were closing automatically to help contain the smoke, and that the apartment where the fire started was last searched in July 2021.

Up to 13 people remained in critical condition Monday, and many more were hospitalized after what is now the deadliest fire in New York City in three decades. There was no immediate update on its conditions early Tuesday.

Seventeen people died, eight of them children. The youngest was just 5 years old.

Investigators determined that a malfunctioning electric heater, plugged in to provide additional heat on a cold morning, started the fire.

A fire department official said the heater had been running for an “extended period” before the fire started. It quickly spread to nearby furniture and bedding.

The cause of the malfunction remains under investigation.