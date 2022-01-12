Djokovic “has to obey the laws”

Novak Djokovic apologizes and admits mistakes 1:31

(CNN) – Australian Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce said Novak Djokovic “has to comply with the laws” in an interview with CNN affiliate Nine News.

“The vast majority of Australians … they don’t like the idea that someone else, be it a tennis player, the King of Spain or the Queen of England, could come here and have a different set of rules than what everyone else has to deal, ”Joyce said, adding that whether people agree to the rules or not, they believe the rules should be followed.

“That was the problem with Novak Djokovic,” said the deputy prime minister, “I think the rules that one person follows are the rules that everyone should follow. [Djokovic] He’s still a child of God like the rest of us, isn’t he? So he has to comply with the laws ”.

The world’s No. 1 tennis player was detained in Australia last week over a dispute over his visa and his covid-19 vaccination status. On January 6, the Australian government canceled Djokovic’s visa and placed him in a temporary detention center at Melbourne’s Park Hotel.

Days later, on January 10, a judge decides to annul the cancellation of his visa and order his release. However, the judge claims that Australian Immigration Minister Alex Hawke reserves the right to deport Djokovic.

On Wednesday, Djokovic said his team provided additional information to the Australian government to clarify the matter of his travel statement.

However, ABF officials are investigating possible inconsistencies in documents related to the result of Djokovic’s PCR test in December, as well as the tennis player’s movements in the days after he tested positive for COVID-19 in Serbia, he told CNN a source with knowledge of the investigation.

With information from Hannah Ritchie