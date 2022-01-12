Do you like Barcelona? Ancelotti’s response at a press conference and reveals what are the doubts in his 11 starter for the Classic

2022-01-11

Carlo Ancelotti sympathized with the media at the King Fahd Stadium in Saudi Arabia, the venue where the Real Madrid will be measured tomorrow against him Barcelona in the semifinals, already a single match, for the Spanish Super Cup. The DT does not trust the eternal rival and pointed out the doubts he has in his 11 holder. He also said who are the Barça players he likes.

Sensations prior to the Classic

“I would be worried if the players think we are favorites, but they don’t. They think we have to do everything to win it. “

The difference in LaLiga

” These games are always even, no matter how much distance there is in the standings. How the LaLiga match was matched. ”

Xavi’s Barcelona

” I like it because it is a team that has an identity, along the same lines as the usual Barça. I think it is a team that will improve with their contribution ”.