Do you like Barcelona? Ancelotti’s response at a press conference and reveals what are the doubts in his 11 starter for the Classic

2022-01-11
Carlo Ancelotti sympathized with the media at the King Fahd Stadium in Saudi Arabia, the venue where the Real Madrid will be measured tomorrow against him Barcelona in the semifinals, already a single match, for the Spanish Super Cup. The DT does not trust the eternal rival and pointed out the doubts he has in his 11 holder. He also said who are the Barça players he likes.
They filtered the highest salaries of Barcelona players
Sensations prior to the Classic
“I would be worried if the players think we are favorites, but they don’t. They think we have to do everything to win it. “
The difference in LaLiga
” These games are always even, no matter how much distance there is in the standings. How the LaLiga match was matched. ”
Xavi’s Barcelona
” I like it because it is a team that has an identity, along the same lines as the usual Barça. I think it is a team that will improve with their contribution ”.
Which Barça player do you like the most?
“He has veteran players like Busquets, Piqué or Alba, who always give a lot to the team. But young people stand out a lot now that they push, like Gavi or Nico, who can have a great future ”.
Catalan press reports that Cristiano Ronaldo could be Barça
Will it be a failure if you lose?
” When you play a game you can win, draw or lose. The party chooses a winner. We have to play at the best level. We are playing against a team that is strong and has the same objective, which is to reach the final ”.
Starting lineup
” Carvajal is a doubt. Another is whether to put Rodrygo for Asensio, to put something cooler. They are the only doubts I have. The preview is going to be important, we like to play this type of game ”.
Praise and its adaptation
“I had no doubts and I think the couple with Militao is going very well for us.”