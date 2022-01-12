Donovan Carrillo, the Winter Olympian ‘made in Mexico’

Schleper, Von Hohenlohe, or Dickson, are some of the surnames of the Mexican athletes who have qualified for the last Winter Olympics, one of the competitions furthest from the national idiosyncrasy, although not for the skater Donovan Carrillo.

The man from Guadalajara who started in figure skating to impress a girl he liked and who trains in shopping center tracks due to the lack of infrastructure in the country, will be in Beijing 2022, the Olympics winter seasons that begin on February 4, again willing to give their routines a Mexican stamp.

“I love my country, its customs, traditions and music, and be the missionary in the figure skating I like it on ice. I seek to enhance being Mexican in my exhibitions throughout my career. I feel close to the people, I grew up here, my training as an athlete has been in Mexico and I feel with the stamp of ‘made in Mexico‘”He said in an interview with Mediotiempo.

A couple of weeks away from traveling to China, the 22-year-old athlete is already in the Mexico City to close the preparation of their first Games, after having become known since 2016, when he ran a show based on songs from Juan Gabriel, during a qualification test for the China World Cup. On this occasion, their routines will once again have Mexican and Latin music as their background.

“I am super happyThe truth is that as the days go by I get more excited. There have been many years that we have worked to get to this point. For this Olympic Games we have in the short program a remix of Carlos Santana and in the free program we have a mix of different songs like ‘Perhaps perhaps Perhaps‘ from Carlos rivera and we close with ‘Bailar’ by Elvis crespo”, He revealed.

NATIONAL TRAINING, THE DONOVAN DISTINCTIVE

Donovan had to leave Guadalajara in 2013 because they had closed the track where he trained there, so he moved to Lion accompanied by his coach, Gregorio Nunez.

This has been the way to train in Mexico, unlike the last athletes who have represented our country in winter olympians. In the last editions, Mexico He has participated with athletes of dual nationality and preparation abroad.

The American-Mexican Sarah schleper trains in Italy and lives in Colorado, States United. Aztec nationality was obtained thanks to her Mexican husband. For his part, the skier Hubertus von Hohenlohe, was born in Mexico City but has German nationality and in Europe took much of his professional career, as well as his preparation for the lack of scenarios for skiing in Mexico. In addition, he is also a skier Rodolfo Dickson He is half Mexican, half Canadian.

FROM BEIJING 2022 to MILAN 2026

Be within 30 best skaters in the world For the Olympic edition it is already a dream come true for Donovan, who together with his coach envisions reaching his fullness as a skater in the Milan Winter Olympics in 2026, so in Beijing will take the best learning.

“Within the competition one of the things I have in mind is do my job as I know how to do it, what others do is not up to me and I cannot control it. It will be what it will have to be, my approach is to do it in the best way. For these Games, what I look forward to the most is learning”, He added Cheek.

“Being my first Games they will serve as a reference for my training heading to next olympic cycle of 2026. I must prepare even more for the next four years and have an even better result. I hope so, all the structure and planning is for the 2026 edition and to reach the top of my sporting level and make history for Mexico”.

Donovan will travel next January 29 to Beijing to comply with the strict confinement protocol that the competition organization has requested from all the athletes who will participate. More when he will be the Mexican standard bearer with Sarah schleper.

With a new wave of coronavirus in the world due to Omicron variant, the one born in Zapopan trusts to have an audience within the stands of the Capital Covered Stadium and thus be able to enjoy even more their presentations, scheduled for February 7 and 9.

“I hope people from my country and from all over the world enjoy both these songs and I do when I’m on ice. Furthermore, we want there to be people because in my sport it is essential to have an audience because that motivates us to give our best, “he said.

