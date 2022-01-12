Drew McIntyre’s injury could be more serious than previously thought

The Scottish Warrior Drew McIntyre is on sick leave due to a neck injury, in addition to this there are rumors that the injury is more serious than expected, McInryre could walk away from the ring for a long time.

Drew McIntyre will have to undergo neck surgery

The last WWE event, on Day 1 the superstar of SmakcDown Drew McIntyre defeated Madcap Moss in a hand-to-hand match, after the fight suffered an attack at the hands of his opponent in the company of Happy Corbin which served as a justification for staying out for a while from a neck injury that was loading for a long time, however there are rumors that This injury is more serious than originally thought.

As reported by the PWInsider portal last night in the city of Pittsburg, Drew McIntyre was seen wearing a cervical collar and everything points to what He will need surgery to recover from his neck injury and will sadly miss the Royal Rumble this year.

It’s a real shame considering that McIntyre’s intentions were to win the battle royal again to star in WrestleMania by facing Roman Reigns, However, everything seems to have disappeared and we can only wish the Scotsman a speedy recovery so that he can return to the ring and chase the gold.

