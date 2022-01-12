El Salvador rejects the treaty between Honduras and Nicaragua on the sovereignty of the Gulf of Fonseca

The Gulf of Fonseca has been the focus of conflict between Honduras, Nicaragua and El Salvador, mainly due to catches of fishermen that go beyond the limits of one country or another. / FileDEM.

Through a published statement, the Government of Honduras reported that El Salvador has rejected the Bicentennial Treaty signed between Honduras and Nicaragua, by affirming that the final sentence of The Hague was ratified, by defining its borders in the Caribbean Sea and in the Gulf of Fonseca, in the Pacific Ocean.

El Salvador has not yet accepted the Final Sentence of The Hague, which ratifies the right of Honduras to exit to the Pacific, even rejects the HN-Nicaragua treaty that accepts the judgment of The Hague ”. Statement from the Presidency of Honduras.

According to the Honduran president, Juan Orlando Hernández, El Salvador showed its “Full rejection of the validity of the treaty” Through a statement that the Salvadoran government sent to the Organization of American States (OAS) on December 13 of last year.

The Government of El Salvador expresses its full rejection of the validity of said treaty … and of any legal effect thereof, for contravening conventional and customary international law, as well as the provisions of the Judgment of the International Court of Justice (ICJ ) of September 11, 1992, in the land, insular and maritime border dispute, in particular that any delimitation of the relevant areas, that is, the Gulf of Fonseca and the waters outside of it, must be carried out by the three States according to an international law agreement ”. Statement from the Government of El Salvador.

Likewise, he argued that he does not accept the treaty for contain obvious defects of nullity, by pretending to create in an illegitimate manner and in contravention of the provisions of the said judgment of the International Court of Justice, obligations for the State of El Salvador, without its knowledge or consent.

In this sense, Juan Orlando Hernández encouraged El Salvador the treaty that ratifies the exit of Honduras to the Pacific, instead of doubling its army and acquiring new weapons.

We encourage El Salvador to support the Bicentennial treaty signed by Honduras and Nicaragua, instead of doubling its army, acquiring new weapons, and trying to divide its neighbors. ” President of Honduras, Juan Orlando Hernández.

The President of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, through social networks, had already assured that he would not sign the “geopolitical treaty with Ortega”, since he would be the target of criticism from “Democrats in the White House” if he ratified the agreement.

Last Wednesday, October 27, the Governments of Honduras and Nicaragua signed the “Treaty of limits between the Republic of Nicaragua and the Republic of Honduras in the Caribbean Sea and waters outside the Gulf of Fonseca” agreement that recognizes the sovereignty of Honduras over the Gulf of Fonseca, likewise, which includes a development plan for it.

In the agreement called “integrationist treaty” both presidents said they accept and abide by the limits established between Honduras and Nicaragua in the Caribbean Sea drawn up by the ICJ in the judgment of October 8, 2007.

According to the text, the Court of The Hague “urged the parties to negotiate in good faith the line of delimitation of the remaining territorial sea between the point of the land border established by the award of the King of Spain in 1906 and the point of the maritime border established by the Court”.