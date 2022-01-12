Elon Musk’s visionary idea that has failed and compromises his company

In the last decade Elon musk has positioned itself as one of the most relevant businessmen in our panorama. With a fortune of 270,000 million dollars according to the ranking in real time of Forbes, some 238,168 million euros to the current change, it is positioned as the richest man in the world. In addition, this past 2021, Time magazine named him the person of the year for his importance at the helm of companies such as Tesla or SpaceX.

Yet these days one of his multi-million dollar visionary ideas has been compromised. Last 2019, the tycoon presented ‘The Boring Company’ at the Las Vegas Convention Center (United States). This “boring company” was founded for the purpose of building a series of tunnels underground in the city with the promise of convert a 20-minute ride into a one-minute ride.

Through various videos on social networks, it is seen how at one point a user of this means of communication gets caught in a traffic jam. In this sense, these retentions somewhat contradict the promise to revolutionize urban transport. According to Curbed, these tunnels came to have a cost of $ 50 million, about 44,105,000 euros at the current exchange rate.

Did not keep what was promised

As detailed in the contract for the work, the tunnels were designed to transport a total of 4,000 people, when it only moves 1,300. In addition, the offer of this service must be available during the 13 hours that the exhibition center is open. One of the clauses of this contract included the possibility of opening a disciplinary proceedings after not complying with the expected figures. In addition to the transport of private vehicles, a system of autonomous wagons capable of transporting 12 people was projected, something that never materialized.

East it is not the only tunnel that ‘The Boring Company’ has built in the United States. Elon Musk presented the first section of a low-cost tunnel-based underground mobility project in Los Angeles in 2018. With about 1,380 meters, it joins the headquarters of this company and Space X, Musk’s space flight firm, in the town of Hawthorne, near the Californian city. In addition, he is working on an ultra-fast train in the city of Washington DC.

These tunnels are equipped with circulating platforms for pedestrians and cyclists. The following demo video presents a car on a street, going down in an elevator on an adapted platform and accessing a zipper system through the tunnel using guide wheels; Finally, he takes another elevator at the destination to surface and continue with his route abroad.