Erik Lira revealed how he left Pumas to reach Cruz Azul

The output of Erik Lira It has been one of the most traumatic transfers for the fans of Pumas. Unlike those of Carlos González, Juan Vigón or Johan Vásquez himself -also painful- The midfielder is a UNAM youth squad who won the affection of all the fans thanks to the charisma and good performance that he always offered on the field.

+ ALL MOVEMENTS HEADING TO THE CLOSING +

In addition, to delve further into the wound, his transfer was given to Blue Cross, city ​​rival and one of the teams to beat each semester for the auriazul box. In a conversation with the W Deportes program, Lira commented behind the scenes of her departure from Pumas, where she stated that they only told her the date to pack her bags.

“The board here asked for me and the opportunity was given … They just told me and of course it hurts to say goodbye to Pumas, but Cruz Azul can help me fulfill my dream of playing in Europe “commented the midfielder, who already debuted with his new team in the 2-0 victory over Xolos.

The canterano de los auriazules also reviewed the differences he finds between Andres Lillini and his new coach, Juan Reynoso. Lira only had words of praise for both and explained that in Cruz Azul his dream can be fulfilled at a higher speed than in Ciudad Universitaria: playing in Europe.

“They are both excellent coaches, I learned a lot from Andrés and from the teacher Reynoso, in a short time, too. They are great people. I will never hide that I left Pumas. Thanks to them I am where I am and also thanks to them I got this opportunity “he explained.