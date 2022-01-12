Fired from WWE was scheduled to fight Roman Reigns

In recent weeks, news has emerged from WWE that have analyzed the future of the layoffs of Vince McMahon’s company. So much so, that the fighters have had the chance to debut in other companies due to the push of having been part of the best roster in the world.

Fired from WWE talks about his plans

It was during his rise to the main roster, it is about the WWE wrestler Karrion Kross who was part of the WWE Raw red brand. The fighter had no complications explaining his future on the main roster. A very complicated step for those coming from the development brand.

The wrestler himself now called Killer Kross has had no problem answering questions that can generate some controversy within the world of wrestling. Kross explained in Insight with Chris Van Vliet that the WWE people told him he could work with Orton and Reigns. He was also considered a possible opponent for WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, Bobby Lashley …

“Several people told me there were conversations at a time when I was working with Randy, Bobby, Drew, Bray and maybe Roman,” Kross said. “But it was nothing concrete. My name was being mentioned with theirs as possible pairings and things like that, so I was absolutely excited. I mean, who wouldn’t be? “

Be that as it may, a great future awaited him on the main roster but everything was cut short with his arrival and the creative use that the company wanted to give him with his step. A giant step for the former NXT champion who gave up his belt to Samoa Joe. Something that has complicated things in his environment and his future.

