FirstDog ​​is now the big winner of the day according to Coinmarketcap with more than 1800% profit in the last hours

A meme token is the new winner today according to the daily ranking generated by the market leading price index Coinmarketcap, with gains greater than 1,800% in the last hours.

On this occasion, the meme token has managed to remain at the top of the ranking of the “Top Winners ”of the day with more than one thousand eight hundred percent increase in its price.

The token is hosted on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) network, and becomes part of the extensive offer of meme tokens that currently exist in the cryptocurrency market.

According to its official page, First Dog is a community-driven token whose goal is to build a collectible card battle system where players can battle each other with playable NFTs.

AkoyaLegends: He is the big loser of the day

This token launched in the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) market to allow blockchain games using NFT, is the big loser of the day today according to the daily ranking of Coinmarketcap.

The Spanish art and fashion firm Mäkelismos Brand enters the universe of NFTs with a 3D piece

According to data from Coinmarketcap, The token is down 99.99% in the last 24 hours to currently find itself in box # 4143 with a price of 0.00001952 per dollar.

The opinions expressed in this post are the sole responsibility of the Author and they have nothing to do with Cointelegraph’s editorial line. Every investment carries risk and you should do your proper research before investing. This post cannot be taken as financial advice.

Keep reading: