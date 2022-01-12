Follow these tips to cope with anxiety and stress caused by the pandemic | Univision 21 Fresno KFTV

FRESNO, California.- The course of the pandemic has not only infected millions of people with coronavirus, but has also caused problems of stress, depression and anxiety.
The arrival of new variants of the coronavirus such as Ómicron causes uncertainty and stress in the population, experts say.
So a counseling psychotherapist to deal with these problems.
“First it is a wave breath and this is not a joke, it is true. The second thing is to understand that the second epidemic of covid is stress, anxiety and depression “said psychotherapist Paulina Ospina-Mallarino.
According to a study published in late 2021 by Lancet Regional Health – Americas the 32.8% of US adults experienced elevated symptoms of depression in 2021 compared to 27.8% during the first months of the pandemic in 2020 and just 8.5% before the pandemic.
How do I know if I am having some of these symptom?
“You may feel confused, you may start to feel more tired, you may have episodes of small fainting spells that you think is the heart and no, it may be part of the stress on the brain,” added Ospina-Mallarino.
To avoid problems related to stress and anxiety, you can follow three recommendations:
The first exercising, just going for a walk can help
“You have to exercise. The brain in a stressful situation needs to move, that gives it substances that help it, “said the psychotherapist.
The second recommendation is to eat healthy.
“I am eating well or because of stress I am eating more sugar or more flour that is also going to affect our brain,” he added.
Third staying connected with friends and family, whether they go out to chat in small outdoor gatherings or simply by making a video call.
When is it advisable to ask a professional for help?
“I think that as soon as one begins to feel that he is crying more than normal, when he realizes that he has yelled at his children, when he believes that he has more conflicts and feels that there is something abnormal,” he said.
If you need help from a professional you can call 1-800-654-3937.