Former teammates of LeBron James in Los Angeles Lakers fight in Washington Wizards locker room

During the game where they defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder, Montrezl Harrell and Kentavious Caldwell Pope staged a serious incident. His companions had to intervene.

A positive campaign is the one you are currently running Washington wizards on the National Basketball Association (NBA), with a base that in the past was with LeBron James at Los Angeles Lakers, as the escort Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, the power forward Montrezl harrell and the eaves Kyle kuzma.

With a record of 21 wins and 20 losses, arrived in the middle of the regular season, and not counting in many games with the franchise player Bradley Beal, currently the capitalists are in positions to dispute the Play-in qualifier for the Postseason.

However, inside the Wizards’ locker room, spirits are heated, and so he made it known Shams Charania, of The Athletic, ensuring that in the match against Oklahoma city thunder, where they won 122-118, there were two players, Caldwell-Pope and Harrell, who went to pieces.

LeBron’s former Lakers teammates fight in locker room



It all started before the end of the first half, where the power forward got upset with KCP for not passing the ball to him on a play, which resulted in an argument on the way to the locker room, getting pushed and threatened with blows, having to intervene their companions.

Charania complements that both Harrell and Caldwell-Pope were separated and in the Wizards’ locker room the conflict was put to an end, although the presence of security was increased to ensure that the tension between the two players did not escalate again.