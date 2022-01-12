Gabriel Soto gives details of how his wedding with Irina Baeva will be

Mexico City.
Without any pretext, this year Gabriel Soto and Irina Baeva will get married.
This was confirmed by the actor, who said that they have already met with their organizer, or “Wedding planner”, to refine details of the big day.
“We are looking at the best options for places, dates; we definitely have to finish the telenovela we are recording first, and see how the whole theme of the pandemic so that trips are not complicated for Irina’s family. Definitely that this year we got married, we got married“Said the artist in an interview.
The wedding will be in Mexico, because there are more relatives of the actor living in the country.
The couple has contemplated an intimate wedding, very small, in order to enjoy every minute.
“We want to leave that moment very much for ourselves, our close people, our family; The more discreet and small, the more beautiful it will be ”, he assured.
They still do not know if the link will take place in the city or on the beach, as well as the place to which they will travel on their honeymoon, since everything depends on the fact that there is no danger that they could be infected with Covid-19.
Before joining their lives officially, both will finalize the recordings of the telenovela Divided Love, which will premiere next Monday, at 6:30 p.m., on Las Estrellas.
In the story, the singer will also give life to Max Stewart, a successful engineer who returns to Mexico, his birthplace, after three decades of living in the United States; upon his return, fate unites him with April Moreno (Eva Cedeño), a woman proud of her roots, committed to her values, intelligent and cunning.
“My character is very cool. He was born in Mexico, but at age 5 his mother takes him to the United States, he stays there for 30 years and he has to return because the company he works for transfers him to Mexico, so he begins to rediscover his roots, his traditions . The soap opera takes place in Zacatlán de las Manzanas, Puebla.
“Max comes back to see what happened to his father; in that period he discovers what happened in his childhood, what made him separate from his mother, as well as from his country, “he said.
IrinaFor her part, it will be Debra, a successful designer who will put her profession above any personal aspect.
Waiting answer
Regarding the legal issue, Soto and Baeva They are waiting for the final judgment to be sent in which it specifies what it will have to do and how much money to give Laura bozzo to the couple after having lost the lawsuit they filed for defamation, threats, harassment and discrimination.
“She can put up protections. I think he put it in, but since the final sentence has already been handed down in our favor, it will be revoked.
“These days, according to the courts, they returned to work, but they did not do so because of the contagion issue. The pandemic has greatly encouraged this process, but we are in no rush; We have already won the trial, a precedent has been set for there to be a limit on freedom of expression, (so that) they do not harm us or continue to do so, ”said Soto.