Georgina Rodríguez remembers her humble past: “When I met Cristiano, my life changed”

Madrid Spain.
Although there are still a few weeks for us to enjoy the six episodes of the first season of ‘I’m Georgina’, the new Netflix reality show which will premiere on January 27, Georgina Rodríguez and the streaming platform They are already publishing short excerpts of the program on social networks that, clearly, have left the followers of Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend.
In the last of them, the Spanish model looks back to talk about his difficult beginnings in Madrid, the city where he moved to earn a living and where he held various jobs before meeting the love of his life.
It was in a luxurious store in the central Serrano street, in which she I worked as a shop assistant, when Georgina could look for the first time in the eyes of the then Real Madrid forward, with which shortly after began his media Romance.
“My arrival in Madrid was tremendous. I was looking for many cheap apartments, 300 euros. And I ended up in an apartment that had been a storage room… A cold in winter and a heat in summer … ”, assures the now designer and dancer in a promotional piece shared in Instagram.
Fortunately, that chance encounter with the star of the ball irremediably altered his destiny. “The day I met Cristiano … My life changed”, points out Georgina with emotion.
The new large advertising posters located in the heart of the capital of Spain, which these days advertise the expected georgina program They underline precisely the radical turnaround that his life gave when the young woman began dating him now Manchester United player, next to the one who raises four offspring and with whom she now expects twins.
“I used to sell bags in Serrano. Now collects them”, Reads the slogan used by Netflix to highlight the incredible transformation of the now wealthy Georgina.