Georgina Rodríguez remembers her humble past: “When I met Cristiano, my life changed”

Although there are still a few weeks for us to enjoy the six episodes of the first season of ‘I’m Georgina’, the new Netflix reality show which will premiere on January 27, Georgina Rodríguez and the streaming platform They are already publishing short excerpts of the program on social networks that, clearly, have left the followers of Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend.

In the last of them, the Spanish model looks back to talk about his difficult beginnings in Madrid, the city where he moved to earn a living and where he held various jobs before meeting the love of his life.

It was in a luxurious store in the central Serrano street, in which she I worked as a shop assistant, when Georgina could look for the first time in the eyes of the then Real Madrid forward, with which shortly after began his media Romance.