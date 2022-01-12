Germán Villa does not see Guillermo Ochoa as a leader for America

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 11.01.2022





America did not start his participation in the tournament in the best way Closing 2022 of the MX League, because after drawing against Puebla the warning lights came on and now a former figure like German Villa launched a criticism of Guillermo Ochoa.

For the former player, the goalkeeper and today captain of the Eagles does not have the wood of a leader like Alfredo Tena and Cuauhtémoc Blanco, because his attitude does not end up imposing himself on the field, so he does not consider him more than a ‘benchmark’.

“There are many kinds of leaders… I see this team lacking leaders. Memo Ochoa It seems to me, with all due respect, because I had him as a partner that today his hierarchy does Referrer, but he is not a voice leader as in his time Cuauhtémoc White, like Maradona or like other players, dude Alfredo Tena, which they impose on the field of play, “he told ESPN.

Guillermo Ochoa live your second stage with America He emigrated from Coapa in 2011 to spend eight years in European football with Ajaccio, Malaga, Granada and Standard Lieja. He returned for the Apertura 2019, but since then he has not been able to be crowned, losing finals of Concacaf Champions League Y MX League.

For Villa, who will also play for Necaxa, Espanyol de Barcelona and Querétaro during your professional career, America has fallen short in the production of ‘leaders’.

“Everyone we would like to have a team full of leaders as it happened to us with the Selection in the World Cup in France where we were all leaders and I think that this has fallen very short today of the America, the homegrown players of the institution have fallen short in making those who arrive feel what is it about playing in America“, he sentenced.

